Arts & Entertainment

Sudarsan Pattnaik Ushers in the New Year with Majestic Sand Sculpture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Ushers in the New Year with Majestic Sand Sculpture

The dawn of 2024 has been marked with a striking expression of art and devotion in the city of Puri, India. The internationally lauded sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has erected a significant 25-feet sand sculpture of the revered deity, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, at the Blue Flag Beach. The piece not only signifies the advent of a new year but also pays homage to the rich cultural heritage associated with the Jagannath tradition.

A Grand Welcome to 2024

As the New Year was ushered in, different parts of India celebrated in their uniquely splendid styles, radiating hope for a prosperous year ahead. From ‘Zero Night’ celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, to the witnessing of the sunrise on the beaches of Puri and Chandrabhaga, the spirit of a new beginning was evident. Standing tall amidst these festivities was Pattnaik’s sand sculpture, exuding the essence of Indian mythology and tradition.

Pattnaik’s Tribute to Cultural Icons

Sudarsan Pattnaik, known for his sand artistry, consistently uses his talent to honor cultural icons and significant events. The sculpture of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, a deity deeply revered in Hinduism and particularly in the Indian state of Odisha, is no exception. Adorned with marigolds and roses, the intricate detailing of the sculpture drew a massive crowd, adding to the city’s festive atmosphere.

The Blue Flag Beach Setting

The setting of the sculpture at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri was a conscious choice. This title is given to environmentally safe and well-maintained beaches around the world. By placing his art here, Pattnaik not only showcases his work but also brings attention to the importance of sustainable and responsible tourism practices. This blend of art, culture, and environmental consciousness offers a wholesome start to the New Year.

Arts & Entertainment
