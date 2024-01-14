Succession’s Props Fetch Over $600K at Auction: A Testament to the Show’s Popularity

The allure of HBO’s hit drama ‘Succession’ has transcended beyond the small screen, as evidenced by the recent auction of the show’s props that garnered an impressive total of $627,825. The event, organized by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, presented 236 lots to eager fans and concluded on Saturday.

Iconic Props Fetch High Prices

Among the auctioned items, the most expensive was a set of pink index cards bearing Roman Roy’s eulogy notes for his father’s funeral, fetching a staggering sum of $25,000. These cards are etched in the memory of viewers for symbolizing Roman’s (portrayed by Kieran Culkin) struggle to deliver the eulogy. Another item that commanded a high price was a voluminous Burberry tote carried by the character Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), which managed to rake in $18,750. This bag gained notoriety in a scene where Tom questioned its contents in a mocking tone.

Props Overshadowed By Costumes

Despite the attention often drawn to the show’s costumes, the props from the series are highly sought after. Monica Jacobs, the show’s prop master, shed light on the intricate processes involved in selecting and creating these props, some of which only make a fleeting appearance on screen. Notable pieces sold at the auction included Shiv Roy’s (Sarah Snook) speech card, a scorpion paperweight, and counterfeit cocaine vials.

A Glimpse Into Succession’s Popularity

The success of the auction testifies to the significant interest of fans in owning a piece of the critically acclaimed series. ‘Succession’ has already earned recognition from the Golden Globes and is predicted to make a splash at the upcoming Emmy Awards. The auctioned items, though small in appearance, hold a monumental value for the fans, serving as tangible links to their favorite characters and memorable scenes from the series.