Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Beef’ Triumph at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Beef’ Triumph at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Breaking through the suspense at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held on January 7, 2024, ‘Succession’ marked its triumphant win, clinching the title of Best Drama Series for the third consecutive time. The gripping finale of the family-run Waystar RoyCo media empire saga, led by patriarch Logan Roy, has not just mesmerized the audience but also set a record with nine nominations, making it the most nominated TV series at the event.

‘Succession’: A Masterstroke of Drama

With its fourth and final season, ‘Succession’ has won the hearts of critics and fans alike. The series finale, praised by Rolling Stone as a ‘masterful, feel-bad ending’, depicts the breakdown of the Roy family and the ensuing panic following Logan Roy’s death. The creator, Jesse Armstrong, conveyed a sense of bittersweet satisfaction during the acceptance speech, acknowledging the collective effort that contributed to the show’s success and expressing gratitude towards HBO for their unwavering support. His light-hearted comment about the win being potentially his last chance to sport his awards ceremony shoes drew laughs from the audience.

Other Stars of the Night

The night also celebrated other brilliant creations. ‘The Bear’ outshone others in the category, securing the Best Musical or Comedy Series, with its actors Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White bagging lead acting awards earlier that night. The surprise victory was humorously acknowledged by Lionel Boyce, a cast member of ‘The Bear’, who accepted the award on behalf of the team. The FX series surpassed ‘Abbott Elementary’, the previous year’s winner, along with other contenders like ‘Barry’, ‘Jury Duty’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and ‘Ted Lasso’.

‘Beef’: The Surprise Winner

The Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie award was accorded to ‘Beef’, a series inspired by a real-life road rage incident experienced by its creator Lee Sung Jin. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Jin expressed his gratitude towards the driver whose actions provided the unexpected muse for the show. ‘Beef’ was competing with ‘All the Light We Cannot See’, ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’, ‘Fargo’, ‘Fellow Travelers’, and ‘Lessons in Chemistry’.

‘Succession’ has indeed left a legacy, making its mark with a record-breaking nine nominations and victories across multiple categories including Best TV Drama Actor and Best TV Supporting Actor. The show’s run at the Golden Globe Awards is a testament to its nuanced storytelling, compelling performances, and riveting drama that will be remembered for years to come.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

