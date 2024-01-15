en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’ Stars Shine at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Camaraderie and Triumphs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
‘Succession’ Stars Shine at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Camaraderie and Triumphs

As the night of Critics Choice Awards unfurled, the stars of the acclaimed HBO series ‘Succession’, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, mirrored their on-screen sibling rivalry with real-life camaraderie. Their playful antics on the red carpet, involving a mock tussle over a Critics Choice trophy, resonated with the physical confrontations their characters often had on the show.

‘Succession’ Triumphs with Major Wins

The drama series ‘Succession’, crafted by Jesse Armstrong, marked its territory by securing the Best Drama Series award, outshining other notable nominees like HBO Max’s ‘The Last of Us’ and Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. The show, which concluded its fourth season in May, has consistently garnered critical acclaim and viewership.

Adding to the show’s success, both Snook and Culkin won in their respective categories. Snook bagged the Best Actress in a Drama Series award, while Culkin secured the Best Actor in a Drama Series. Their portrayals of the Roy siblings have been pivotal to the show’s success.

Other Winners at the Critics Choice Awards

While ‘Succession’ dominated the drama category, the awards night was also a celebration of talent across various genres. Paul Giamatti clinched the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘The Holdovers’. Emma Stone, hailed for her role in ‘Poor Things’, walked away with the Best Actress award. Christopher Nolan’s directional prowess in ‘Oppenheimer’ fetched him the Best Director award.

In the realm of comedy, ‘Barbie’ was celebrated as the Best Comedy, and in television, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ received accolades in their respective categories.

The Critics Choice Awards, hence, became a tableau of triumphs, celebrating not just the winners, but the expanse and depth of the entertainment industry.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

