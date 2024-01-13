en English
Succession Set for Potential 2024 Emmy Sweep

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Succession Set for Potential 2024 Emmy Sweep

In an industry marred by unpredictable circumstances, HBO’s Succession stands tall, potentially poised to dominate the 2024 Emmy Awards with a staggering 27 nominations for its final, fourth season. The critically lauded series has weathered the storm of a pandemic, an actors strike, and a corporate merger, yet it’s signing off on an undeniable high note.

Succession’s Trail of Triumphs

The show’s compelling narrative and stellar performances have already clinched it a Golden Globe. With the Emmy nominations, it’s set to add more accolades to its impressive resume, notably from industry guild prizes. It’s a testament to the series’ high-caliber storytelling and the indelible performances of its cast.

The Competition Heats Up

Despite formidable competition from HBO’s fellow series, The Last of Us, which has bagged 24 nominations and a win at the Creative Arts Emmys, Succession’s claim to the throne appears unchallenged. In the acting categories, Sarah Snook is a formidable contender for Lead Actress, while Matthew MacFadyen and Alexander Skarsgård are singled out in the Supporting Actor category, with J. Smith-Cameron also vying for Supporting Actress.

Succession’s Potential Split Vote Scenario

The Best Actor category presents a curious dynamic. Succession’s Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin could potentially split the vote, opening the door for an upset by The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal. However, the odds favor Succession claiming the Top Drama category, marking a fitting end to its impactful journey.

The show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, and the formidable cast are set to continue their awards season tour de force at the SAG Awards. Though the series may be concluding, its legacy and its journey through the awards season are far from over.

