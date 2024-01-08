‘Succession’ Reigns Supreme: Sweeps Four Awards at Recent Event

The television series ‘Succession’ made waves at a recent awards event, sweeping up four awards, marking the highest honor any TV series received that night. The accolades included three acting awards, with Matthew Macfadyen clinching the award for supporting actor, while Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook both triumphed in the lead acting categories. Beyond the individual performances, the show itself stood out in the best drama category, outshining notable contenders like ‘1923’ on Paramount+, ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Diplomat’ on Netflix, ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO, and ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+.

‘Succession’ Dominates the Stage

The show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, accepted the award on behalf of the team, emphasizing the collective effort behind the show’s success. As he held the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, Armstrong’s comments were tinged with humor and nostalgia. He joked about his newly purchased shoes for awards ceremonies, hinting at his apprehension about their future use given the series’ impending conclusion.

The Bittersweet End of an Era

Armstrong’s acceptance speech poignantly outlined the ‘bittersweet’ nature of the series’ conclusion. Yet, he admitted that the recognition and accolades made the end feel ‘sweeter.’ The win underscored the show’s narrative of the powerful Roy family, a storyline that had attracted significant attention and 18 previous nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.

‘Succession’s’ Legacy and Future

In 2024, almost every member of the ‘Succession’ team received a Golden Globe nomination, a testament to the show’s remarkable performance and its ensemble cast. The show had previously earned five Golden Globe awards and set a new record with nine nominations in every category for which it was eligible. Even as the series reaches its finale, ‘Succession’ continues to impress critics and audiences alike, its legacy solidified by its significant award season successes.