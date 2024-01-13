‘Succession’ Props, including ‘Doderick’ and Burberry Bag, Up for Auction

As the virtual gavel is prepared to fall, fans and collectors alike can rejoice as props from the widely celebrated HBO series ‘Succession’ have been hoisted onto the auction block. This treasure trove includes a Burberry tote bag and a 6-foot dog suit mascot named ‘Doderick’. The tote bag, humorously tagged as a ‘ludicrously capacious bag’ by Tom Wambsgans, a character brought to life by the Golden Globe-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen, is one of the over 200 items from the show now available for bidding on Heritage Auctions’ website.

A peek into the prop auction

Alongside the tote, the auction also boasts the ‘Doderick’ costume worn by Cousin Greg, a character played by Nicholas Braun, in the pilot episode. This memorable scene, where Greg vomits through the costume’s eyeballs, has been etched into the minds of viewers. Yet, the offerings don’t stop here. Outfits donned by Roman and Shiv Roy, characters portrayed by Golden Globe winners Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook respectively, are also up for grabs.

Memorable props and their stories

Fans will also find a blender used in the fourth season and prop sausages from the unforgettable ‘boar on the floor’ scene in season two. The auction is a veritable feast for those looking to own pieces of television history, reflecting iconic moments from a series that won the best drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and currently streams on Max.

Insight into the auction trend

Prop auctions for popular TV shows such as ‘The Crown’ and ‘Succession’ are becoming increasingly commonplace, with production companies cashing in on fan interest by selling off entire sets and onscreen memorabilia. These auctions offer fans a unique opportunity to own a slice of their favorite storylines, invariably leading to a frenzy of bidding. However, it is important to note that this trend has also sparked a debate about accessibility, with some fans expressing disappointment that only those with enough money can participate.