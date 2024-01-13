en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’ Props, including ‘Doderick’ and Burberry Bag, Up for Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
‘Succession’ Props, including ‘Doderick’ and Burberry Bag, Up for Auction

As the virtual gavel is prepared to fall, fans and collectors alike can rejoice as props from the widely celebrated HBO series ‘Succession’ have been hoisted onto the auction block. This treasure trove includes a Burberry tote bag and a 6-foot dog suit mascot named ‘Doderick’. The tote bag, humorously tagged as a ‘ludicrously capacious bag’ by Tom Wambsgans, a character brought to life by the Golden Globe-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen, is one of the over 200 items from the show now available for bidding on Heritage Auctions’ website.

A peek into the prop auction

Alongside the tote, the auction also boasts the ‘Doderick’ costume worn by Cousin Greg, a character played by Nicholas Braun, in the pilot episode. This memorable scene, where Greg vomits through the costume’s eyeballs, has been etched into the minds of viewers. Yet, the offerings don’t stop here. Outfits donned by Roman and Shiv Roy, characters portrayed by Golden Globe winners Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook respectively, are also up for grabs.

Memorable props and their stories

Fans will also find a blender used in the fourth season and prop sausages from the unforgettable ‘boar on the floor’ scene in season two. The auction is a veritable feast for those looking to own pieces of television history, reflecting iconic moments from a series that won the best drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and currently streams on Max.

Insight into the auction trend

Prop auctions for popular TV shows such as ‘The Crown’ and ‘Succession’ are becoming increasingly commonplace, with production companies cashing in on fan interest by selling off entire sets and onscreen memorabilia. These auctions offer fans a unique opportunity to own a slice of their favorite storylines, invariably leading to a frenzy of bidding. However, it is important to note that this trend has also sparked a debate about accessibility, with some fans expressing disappointment that only those with enough money can participate.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 mins ago
Rubik's Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market
Timeless, enduring, and ever captivating, the Rubik’s Cube marks its 50th year as an iconic figure in the toy and puzzle market. What began in 1974 as a wooden mathematical tool, held together with rubber bands, glue, and paperclips by its creator Erno Rubik, has evolved into a thriving symbol of culture, art, science, and
Rubik's Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market
Dan Levy: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Good Grief', a Journey in Comedy and Grief
14 mins ago
Dan Levy: From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Good Grief', a Journey in Comedy and Grief
Hallmark Channel Premieres 'A Scottish Love Scheme': An Emotive Tale of Love and Resilience
14 mins ago
Hallmark Channel Premieres 'A Scottish Love Scheme': An Emotive Tale of Love and Resilience
'Raising Kanan' Welcomes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as New Characters
13 mins ago
'Raising Kanan' Welcomes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as New Characters
Claudia Christian's 'Dark Legacies': A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics
13 mins ago
Claudia Christian's 'Dark Legacies': A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics
Marvel's Echo Series: A Surprise Triumph Amid Skepticism
14 mins ago
Marvel's Echo Series: A Surprise Triumph Amid Skepticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
8 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
9 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
10 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
11 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
12 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
12 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
12 mins
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
12 mins
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
13 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app