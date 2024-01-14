‘Succession’ Prop Auction Reveals Deep Fan Connection

Props from the HBO series ‘Succession’ have been auctioned, revealing a deep fan connection with significant objects from the show. The auctioned items fetched a total of $627,825, reaffirming the immense interest in memorabilia from this popular drama.

Significance of Memorable Props

The standout item was a Burberry tote bag, famously ridiculed in the series, which alone fetched $18,750. This sale not only underscores the profound impact of key moments from the show but also emphasizes the significance of meaningful objects over the high-end fashion featured in the series.

Monica Jacobs, the prop master for ‘Succession,’ highlighted the meticulous efforts of the prop department to procure and create these iconic items, demonstrating the dedication and attention to detail involved in their curation.

The Art of Creating Props

A notable prop from the series is a paperweight with a dried scorpion encased in resin. The intricate process of creating such an item underscores the lengths the team went to ensure authenticity and visual impact. The infamous Burberry tote was a result of a joint effort between the props and wardrobe departments, ensuring it aligned with the script’s requirements.

Other auctioned items, including fake magazine covers, sausages, and fake credit cards, each hold significance within the show’s context. The attention to detail in crafting these props was paramount, enhancing the narrative experience for audiences.

Emotional and Narrative Value of Props

Items like a set of pink index cards containing a character’s eulogy notes, which sold for $25,000, and a speech card handwritten by actor Sarah Snook, fetching $17,500, underline the emotional and narrative value these props hold for fans. Their deep connection with these props goes beyond material worth, reflecting emotional investment and attachment to pivotal moments and characters from the series.

In conclusion, the ‘Succession’ props auction underscores the enduring impact of storytelling and the significant role meaningful objects play in enhancing audience engagement. It also highlights the dedication and creativity of the prop department in bringing these objects to life, shaping the visual and emotional landscape of the show.