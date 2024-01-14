en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’ Prop Auction Reveals Deep Fan Connection

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
‘Succession’ Prop Auction Reveals Deep Fan Connection

Props from the HBO series ‘Succession’ have been auctioned, revealing a deep fan connection with significant objects from the show. The auctioned items fetched a total of $627,825, reaffirming the immense interest in memorabilia from this popular drama.

Significance of Memorable Props

The standout item was a Burberry tote bag, famously ridiculed in the series, which alone fetched $18,750. This sale not only underscores the profound impact of key moments from the show but also emphasizes the significance of meaningful objects over the high-end fashion featured in the series.

Monica Jacobs, the prop master for ‘Succession,’ highlighted the meticulous efforts of the prop department to procure and create these iconic items, demonstrating the dedication and attention to detail involved in their curation.

The Art of Creating Props

A notable prop from the series is a paperweight with a dried scorpion encased in resin. The intricate process of creating such an item underscores the lengths the team went to ensure authenticity and visual impact. The infamous Burberry tote was a result of a joint effort between the props and wardrobe departments, ensuring it aligned with the script’s requirements.

Other auctioned items, including fake magazine covers, sausages, and fake credit cards, each hold significance within the show’s context. The attention to detail in crafting these props was paramount, enhancing the narrative experience for audiences.

Emotional and Narrative Value of Props

Items like a set of pink index cards containing a character’s eulogy notes, which sold for $25,000, and a speech card handwritten by actor Sarah Snook, fetching $17,500, underline the emotional and narrative value these props hold for fans. Their deep connection with these props goes beyond material worth, reflecting emotional investment and attachment to pivotal moments and characters from the series.

In conclusion, the ‘Succession’ props auction underscores the enduring impact of storytelling and the significant role meaningful objects play in enhancing audience engagement. It also highlights the dedication and creativity of the prop department in bringing these objects to life, shaping the visual and emotional landscape of the show.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 hour ago
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
In a resounding nod to their enduring influence in the music scene, iconic Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, staged a significant return to television on the popular program ‘ASAP Natin To.’ The band’s performance of their classic hit ‘Elesi’ offered a rich dose of nostalgia, captivating the audience and sparking a flurry of excitement on social
Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with 'Elesi' Performance on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of Reunion Concert
Blue Teapot Theatre Company Expands Ensemble to Foster Inclusivity
1 hour ago
Blue Teapot Theatre Company Expands Ensemble to Foster Inclusivity
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
1 hour ago
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
1 hour ago
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
1 hour ago
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
Pop Star JESSIKA: A Tale of Determination and Unconventional Stardom
1 hour ago
Pop Star JESSIKA: A Tale of Determination and Unconventional Stardom
Latest Headlines
World News
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
1 min
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
37 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
45 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
50 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
58 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
1 hour
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
1 hour
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
1 hour
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
1 hour
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
4 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app