Arts & Entertainment

'Succession' Prop Auction Rakes in Over $600,000: Iconic Bag Sells for $18,750

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
‘Succession’ Prop Auction Rakes in Over $600,000: Iconic Bag Sells for $18,750

A recent auction, featuring memorabilia from the famed television series ‘Succession’, made waves when an iconic prop, known as the ‘ludicrously capacious bag’, sold for a staggering $18,750. The auction conducted through Heritage Auctions in Dallas presented 236 items, drawing over 2,000 bidders and amassing a grand total of $627,825.

Stellar Auction Sales

The bag, a pivotal element in the show’s fourth season premiere, became an internet sensation, contributing to its high auction price. Alongside the bag, other notable pieces such as Cousin Greg’s Doderick costume sold for $7,812.50, Kendall Roy’s Prada suit and Saint Laurent dress shirt fetched $7,500, the pink index cards from Roman Roy’s eulogy pulled in $25,000, and a bronze bell from Logan’s opulent townhouse garnered $18,750.

The Allure of ‘Succession’

‘Succession’, a riveting drama that traces the intricate power dynamics within the affluent Roy family and their media empire, has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. The allure of the show’s memorabilia stems from the series’ undeniable cultural impact, brilliant writing, and exceptional casting. The auction provided a unique opportunity for eager fans to own a tangible piece of the gripping narrative they’ve come to love.

The Power of Pop Culture

Despite the debate on social media over the logic behind investing substantial sums in items with minimal intrinsic value, the enduring appeal of ‘Succession’ is undeniable. Its multiple Emmy nominations and Golden Globe victories are a testament to its cultural significance. The auction’s success underscores the potent influence of pop culture and the unique value viewers place on symbols of their favorite narratives.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

