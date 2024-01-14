‘Succession’ Memorabilia Commands High Prices in Heritage Auctions Event

On January 13, 2024, Heritage Auctions in Dallas concluded an online auction of 236 lots of memorabilia from the hit HBO series ‘Succession,’ raising an impressive $627,825. The most coveted item, a set of pink index cards containing the undelivered eulogy of Roman Roy for his father’s funeral, fetched a staggering $25,000. Other notable items included a scorpion paperweight and a Burberry tote, each embodying the show’s meticulous attention to detail and resonating deeply with fans.

Fan Fervor Fuels Auction Success

The auction’s success testifies to the deep connection fans have forged with ‘Succession.’ From a voluminous Burberry tote bag that sold for $18,750 to Shiv Roy’s speech card that fetched $17,500, each item represented a key moment from the show. Even the mundane, like credit cards and prop sausages, found eager buyers, underscoring the show’s enduring impact on its audience.

Significance Beyond High-End Fashion

Robert Wilonsky, spokesperson for Heritage Auctions, noted that meaningful objects from the show proved more popular than the high-end fashion it features. This highlights the viewers’ appreciation for the narrative significance of these props, rather than their material value. It is the stories they tell, the moments they capture, and the characters they help shape that truly captivated bidders.

The Craft Behind the Props

Prop master Monica Jacobs offered insights into the creation of some of the show’s iconic props. Whether it was a $10,000 scorpion paperweight or a speech card, meticulous attention was paid to selecting the perfect items, even for brief appearances. This painstaking effort by the prop department not only contributed to the show’s authenticity but also underscored the show’s commitment to narrative precision and visual storytelling.