en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’ Memorabilia Commands High Prices in Heritage Auctions Event

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
‘Succession’ Memorabilia Commands High Prices in Heritage Auctions Event

On January 13, 2024, Heritage Auctions in Dallas concluded an online auction of 236 lots of memorabilia from the hit HBO series ‘Succession,’ raising an impressive $627,825. The most coveted item, a set of pink index cards containing the undelivered eulogy of Roman Roy for his father’s funeral, fetched a staggering $25,000. Other notable items included a scorpion paperweight and a Burberry tote, each embodying the show’s meticulous attention to detail and resonating deeply with fans.

Fan Fervor Fuels Auction Success

The auction’s success testifies to the deep connection fans have forged with ‘Succession.’ From a voluminous Burberry tote bag that sold for $18,750 to Shiv Roy’s speech card that fetched $17,500, each item represented a key moment from the show. Even the mundane, like credit cards and prop sausages, found eager buyers, underscoring the show’s enduring impact on its audience.

Significance Beyond High-End Fashion

Robert Wilonsky, spokesperson for Heritage Auctions, noted that meaningful objects from the show proved more popular than the high-end fashion it features. This highlights the viewers’ appreciation for the narrative significance of these props, rather than their material value. It is the stories they tell, the moments they capture, and the characters they help shape that truly captivated bidders.

The Craft Behind the Props

Prop master Monica Jacobs offered insights into the creation of some of the show’s iconic props. Whether it was a $10,000 scorpion paperweight or a speech card, meticulous attention was paid to selecting the perfect items, even for brief appearances. This painstaking effort by the prop department not only contributed to the show’s authenticity but also underscored the show’s commitment to narrative precision and visual storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
27 mins ago
The 'Token' Revelation: South Park Season 25 Addresses Controversial Past
South Park’s 25th season recently unveiled a bold revelation in its second episode, ‘The Big Fix,’ that challenges its own controversial past and pushes the boundaries of its narrative. The episode unravels the somewhat shocking truth that Token Black’s real name is ‘Tolkien Black,’ a homage to the creator of Middle Earth, J.R.R. Tolkien. This
The 'Token' Revelation: South Park Season 25 Addresses Controversial Past
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': An Exploration of Inequality and Creativity
31 mins ago
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': An Exploration of Inequality and Creativity
Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession' Leads the Nominations Amidst Writers' Strike
36 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession' Leads the Nominations Amidst Writers' Strike
Daniel Tosh Criticizes Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Lyric, Swifties Defend
28 mins ago
Daniel Tosh Criticizes Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Lyric, Swifties Defend
Demon Slayer's Global Impact and the Rise of Godzilla Minus One at the Box Office
28 mins ago
Demon Slayer's Global Impact and the Rise of Godzilla Minus One at the Box Office
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
28 mins ago
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
23 seconds
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
2 mins
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
3 mins
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
6 mins
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
6 mins
Social Unrest and Political Shifts in Germany Amid Government Challenges and Far-Right Popularity Surge
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
8 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Challenges High Court Judge's Integrity
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
8 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Inaugurated as President of Guatemala Amidst Legal Challenges
Sen. Bernie Sanders Draws Parallels Between Gaza Crisis and WWII Destruction of Dresden
8 mins
Sen. Bernie Sanders Draws Parallels Between Gaza Crisis and WWII Destruction of Dresden
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
10 mins
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app