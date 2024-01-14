Succession Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Auction

Devotees of the acclaimed HBO series ‘Succession’ found themselves in a bidding war during an online auction hosted by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which culminated on January 13, 2024. The auction featured iconic props from the series, amassing a total of $627,825 from 236 lots, underscoring the show’s impact and the connection fans had with specific memorable moments from the series.

Top Draws at the Auction

The most expensive item auctioned was a set of pink index cards containing Roman Roy’s (played by Kieran Culkin) eulogy notes for his father’s funeral, fetching a staggering $25,000. These cards were a tangible representation of Roman’s inability to rise to the occasion, a pivotal moment in the series that resonated deeply with fans. Another item that drew significant attention was a voluminous Burberry tote used by the character Tom Wambsgans (played by Matthew Macfadyen), which sold for $18,750. This bag gained fame on the show after Tom’s comical critique of its size and practicality.

Behind the Scenes of Prop Selection

Succession’s prop master, Monica Jacobs, shed light on the meticulous process the prop department undertook to select the perfect items for the series, some of which were on screen for only a fleeting moment. From the infamous Burberry tote to Roman’s eulogy notes, each prop was carefully chosen to amplify the narrative and deepen the character arcs. The auction’s success is a testament to Jacobs’ team’s dedication to detail and their ability to create props that left a lasting impression on viewers.

Significance of the Auction

The auction’s success and the high prices fetched reflect the fans’ love for the show and their attachment to the objects associated with it. The auction was not just a sale of props but a celebration of the series, encapsulating the essence of ‘Succession’ and allowing fans to own a piece of its history. As the series continues to gain popularity and accolades, including recent Golden Globe wins, the significance of these props in the narrative of ‘Succession’ will forever remain etched in the annals of television history.