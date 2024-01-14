en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Succession Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Succession Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Auction

Devotees of the acclaimed HBO series ‘Succession’ found themselves in a bidding war during an online auction hosted by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which culminated on January 13, 2024. The auction featured iconic props from the series, amassing a total of $627,825 from 236 lots, underscoring the show’s impact and the connection fans had with specific memorable moments from the series.

Top Draws at the Auction

The most expensive item auctioned was a set of pink index cards containing Roman Roy’s (played by Kieran Culkin) eulogy notes for his father’s funeral, fetching a staggering $25,000. These cards were a tangible representation of Roman’s inability to rise to the occasion, a pivotal moment in the series that resonated deeply with fans. Another item that drew significant attention was a voluminous Burberry tote used by the character Tom Wambsgans (played by Matthew Macfadyen), which sold for $18,750. This bag gained fame on the show after Tom’s comical critique of its size and practicality.

Behind the Scenes of Prop Selection

Succession’s prop master, Monica Jacobs, shed light on the meticulous process the prop department undertook to select the perfect items for the series, some of which were on screen for only a fleeting moment. From the infamous Burberry tote to Roman’s eulogy notes, each prop was carefully chosen to amplify the narrative and deepen the character arcs. The auction’s success is a testament to Jacobs’ team’s dedication to detail and their ability to create props that left a lasting impression on viewers.

Significance of the Auction

The auction’s success and the high prices fetched reflect the fans’ love for the show and their attachment to the objects associated with it. The auction was not just a sale of props but a celebration of the series, encapsulating the essence of ‘Succession’ and allowing fans to own a piece of its history. As the series continues to gain popularity and accolades, including recent Golden Globe wins, the significance of these props in the narrative of ‘Succession’ will forever remain etched in the annals of television history.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
51 mins ago
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., is gearing up to host the vibrant Celtic Music & Heritage Festival. The festival, set to take place on the weekend of March 9 and 10, will offer a rich celebration of Celtic culture at Francis Field. With activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
58 mins ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
1 hour ago
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
52 mins ago
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
53 mins ago
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
53 mins ago
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
49 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
50 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
50 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
51 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
51 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
51 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
51 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
52 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
52 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app