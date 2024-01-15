en English
Arts & Entertainment

Succession Memorabilia Fetch High Prices at Dallas Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Succession Memorabilia Fetch High Prices at Dallas Auction

Memorabilia from the critically acclaimed HBO series ‘Succession,’ including iconic props and costumes, fetched staggering prices at a Dallas auction, echoing the show’s theme of wealth and extravagance. Heritage Auctions hosted the event, which brought the fictional world of media tycoon Logan Roy and his quarrelling progeny to life, offering fans a chance to own a piece of the cultural phenomenon.

High-Priced Memorabilia

Among the 236 items auctioned, a set of pink index cards containing Roman Roy’s eulogy notes for his father’s funeral took the spotlight, selling for a whopping $25,000. A ‘ludicrously capacious bag’—a Burberry tote that featured in the season four premiere and quickly became a popular meme—sold for $18,750. Other notable sales included Kendall Roy’s Prada suit and Saint Laurent dress shirt, which fetched $7,500, and Cousin Greg’s Doderick costume, which went for $7,812.50.

The Auction’s Success

The auction amassed a total of $627,825, with over 2,000 bidders vying for the coveted lots. The high prices underscored the significant interest and love for the show, which has received numerous Emmy nominations and Golden Globe awards. Despite some criticism on social media over the exorbitant prices for items that might otherwise be inexpensive, the auction’s success was a testament to ‘Succession’s’ impact on popular culture.

More Than Just Props

Every item in the auction held a story, a memory, or a punchline from the series, making them more than just props or costumes. From Shiv’s speech card to a magazine cover, each object resonated with fans, reminding them of the show’s intricate narrative, dark humor, and the power games of the Roy family. Owning these items was not only about having a piece of the show, but also about holding onto the memories and moments that have made ‘Succession’ a global sensation.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

