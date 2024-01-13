en English
Arts & Entertainment

Succession Memorabilia Auction: A New Trend in Entertainment Commerce

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
As the line between entertainment and commerce blurs, fans are given a unique opportunity to own a piece of their favorite television shows. In a recent example, props and costumes from the HBO hit series ‘Succession’ are being put up for bid in an auction conducted by US Heritage Auctions. Among the 236 lots of memorabilia from the show, the star attraction is a pair of Tom Ford sneakers worn by the character Kendall Roy. With a minimum bid of $1,300, these sneakers are not just a pair of footwear but a piece of television history.

Embracing the Auction Trend

It’s not just ‘Succession’ that’s seeing its props being auctioned off. More and more production companies are embracing this trend, offering fans a chance to own pieces of their favorite shows. From the opulence of ‘The Crown’ to the gritty reality of ‘John Wick’, entire sets, props, and costumes are being sold to the highest bidder. This trend not only allows fans to own a piece of their favorite shows but also provides a new revenue stream for production companies.

Unveiling the Power of Pop Culture

The fascination with owning these items is not just about having a physical token from a beloved series. These items hold a cultural significance that goes beyond their material worth. They are a testament to the power of pop culture and its ability to shape societal values and trends. For example, the Burberry bag and the Waystar branded mugs from ‘Succession’ are not just props; they are signifiers of wealth, status, self-absorption, and questionable taste.

A New Era of Entertainment Commerce

This trend of auctioning off TV show memorabilia signals a new era of entertainment commerce. It’s a unique blend of fandom and business, with companies like Bloomberg leading the way. By providing a dynamic network of information, people, and ideas, companies like Bloomberg are reshaping the way fans connect with their favorite shows. From shows like the Business of Sports investigating the financial aspects of sports to Bloomberg Investigates delving into powerful reporting, this new era of entertainment commerce is all about connecting fans on a deeper level.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

