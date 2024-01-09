en English
Arts & Entertainment

Succession’s Fourth Season: Fitting End to the Roy Family’s Saga

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
On the heels of a riveting finale, hit HBO drama, ‘Succession’, has officially concluded with its fourth season, marking the end of the compelling saga of the Roy family. The series creator, Jesse Armstrong, made the conscious decision to close the curtain despite the potential for further narrative development. The decision, while unexpected, was made to preserve the show’s integrity and provide a timely and poignant conclusion to a story that has captivated millions.

End of an Era

Armstrong announced the end of ‘Succession’ after four seasons, during the finale’s table reading. The finale effectively wrapped up the primary characters’ storylines: Kendall’s departure from the company’s leadership, Roman’s uncertain future, Shiv’s loss of power within the family business, and Tom’s unexpected rise to the CEO position of Waystar Royco. The dramatic conclusion offered a fitting end to the characters, maintaining the narrative integrity of the series.

HBO Respects Armstrong’s Decision

HBO, the network behind ‘Succession’, would have thrown full support for a fifth season if Armstrong had agreed. The CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys, although desiring more seasons, respected Armstrong’s choice to end the series on his terms. Armstrong had been contemplating the conclusion of ‘Succession’ since the end of the second season. Choosing to end it with the fourth season was a timely, and arguably, a perfect ending.

Reactions and Speculations

The conclusion of ‘Succession’ has elicited mixed reactions. While some express satisfaction with the fitting end, others are left desiring more content. Speculations about a potential fifth season suggest it could have delved into the backstory of Logan Roy and the early relationships within the Roy family. Despite these conjectures, the end of ‘Succession’ is here, leaving behind a legacy of critical acclaim, numerous Emmy Awards, and a lasting impact on its audience.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

