Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations have been unveiled, placing the spotlight on ‘Succession’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘Oppenheimer’ as the frontrunners. With five nominations, ‘Succession’ has emerged as a strong contender, closely followed by ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, each with four nominations.

Unfolding the Nominations

The nominations span across a variety of categories, encompassing lead and supporting roles in both film and television, as well as ensemble performances. ‘Nyad’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and ‘Poor Things’ have earned their stars – Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, and Emma Stone respectively, a place in the nomination list. The television categories are equally competitive with Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’, Elizabeth Debicki for ‘The Crown’, and Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’ making the cut.

The Ensemble Showdown

The ensemble category is set to witness a face-off between shows like ‘The Crown’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘Succession’. These shows, with their compelling narratives and powerhouse performances, have captured the attention of the global audience and the SAG jury alike.

SAG Awards: The Oscars Precursor

The SAG Awards, scheduled for a global broadcast on Netflix on February 24, American time, are known for their predictive power in the Oscar race. As a key indicator of potential Academy Award winners, the SAG Awards nominations are keenly watched by film enthusiasts and industry insiders around the globe.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

