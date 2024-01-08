en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Succession’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominate 81st Annual Golden Globes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
‘Succession’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominate 81st Annual Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globes unfurled in the captivating ambiance of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by the charismatic Jo Koy. The night sparkled with the glamour of HBO’s ‘Succession’, which reigned supreme in the television categories, garnering nine nominations and securing four prestigious wins. These included Best Drama Series, alongside individual accolades for actors Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook.

‘BEEF’ and ‘The Bear’ Share the Spotlight

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, ‘BEEF,’ which starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, also savored success. Both leads clinched the Golden Globe for Best Actress and Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie. The show itself also won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie. FX’s ‘The Bear’ matched ‘BEEF’ stride for stride, bagging three awards, including Best Musical or Comedy Series.

‘Oppenheimer’ Steals the Show in Film Categories

On the cinematic front, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ stole the limelight with four wins. These included Best Male Actor and Supporting Actor, Director, and Original Score. ‘The Holdovers’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ followed suit with two wins each. Notable victors of the evening also included Lily Gladstone, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and ‘Poor Things’ star Emma Stone.

Golden Globes Introduces New Category

A novel category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, was introduced to the Golden Globes’ roster of awards, with ‘Barbie’ taking the inaugural trophy. Furthermore, the ever-entertaining Ricky Gervais was also among the winners, adding another Golden Globe to his collection. It is worth noting that the Golden Globes producer, dick clark productions, is owned by a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

