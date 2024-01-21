Sublime Revived: Jakob Nowell Joins as New Lead Singer

Sublime, the legendary ska-punk band, has emerged with a new chapter, one that comes with the addition of Jakob Nowell, son of the late original lead singer Bradley Nowell. The announcement was made as part of the unveiling of the Coachella lineup and has been met with an outpouring of fan excitement and anticipation.

An Unexpected Reunion

Sublime disbanded following Bradley Nowell's untimely death in 1996, leaving a void in the ska-punk scene. The addition of Jakob to the lineup marks a full-circle moment for the remaining founding members, drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson. Their reunion, more than a decade after their last performance together, seems to be a mix of fate and serendipity.

A Legacy Continued

Jakob Nowell steps into this iconic role at the same age his father was when he tragically passed away. Having been a musician since his late teens, Jakob brings a fresh perspective while bearing the torch of the family legacy. His entry has been met with a whirlwind of emotions including excitement, nervousness, gratitude, and humility. He expressed his honor in carrying forward the family name and legacy in the music world.

Reviving the Classic Sublime Sound

Sublime's founding members have expressed their enthusiasm for this new journey. Bud Gaugh reminisced about the band's early days and the surreal feeling of playing with Jakob, whose style and energy echo his father's. Eric Wilson, too, is enthusiastic about the reunion and believes that having Brad's son play their music is the closest they could get to performing with Brad once more. Together, they hint towards a revival of the classic Sublime sound, now with a new generational link.