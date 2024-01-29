Subhash Ghai Recounts the Epic Reunion of Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar in 'Saudagar'

Indian cinema's celebrated icon, Raaj Kumar, known for his peculiar dialogue delivery and memorable roles in films like 'Tiranga', 'Pakeeza', 'Hamraaz', 'Kaajal', and 'Heer Ranjha', had an enduring feud with another superstar of the era, Dilip Kumar. In an unusual twist of fate, director Subhash Ghai managed to bring these two legends together for his hit film 'Saudagar' after almost three decades of separation.

Subhash Ghai: The Mediator

In a recent interview, Ghai revisited the arduous journey of casting both Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar in the same film. He recounted the initial reactions of the two actors upon learning about their prospective screen reunion. Ghai's previous professional rapport with Dilip Kumar, having worked together on films like 'Karma' and 'Vidhata', was instrumental in convincing the latter to come onboard for 'Saudagar'. Raaj Kumar, on the other hand, agreed to join the project after an initial moment of hesitation, knowing about Kumar's participation.

'Saudagar': More than a Reunion

'Saudagar' was not only a significant milestone in the careers of these two titans but also marked the debut of Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala. The film's ensemble cast also included acclaimed actors Jackie Shroff and Amrish Puri, adding to the film's immense appeal.

Subhash Ghai: A Luminary in Indian Cinema

Subhash Ghai, with his illustrious portfolio of films like 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Vidhaata', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Khalnayak', 'Pardes', and 'Taal', has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. His ability to assemble a stellar cast and deliver compelling stories has consistently drawn both critical acclaim and commercial success. His role in bridging the gap between Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar for 'Saudagar' only adds another feather to his decorated cap.