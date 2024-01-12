en English
Arts & Entertainment

Stunna Girl Calls Out Ciara Over Sample Clearance Issue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
West Coast rapper, Stunna Girl, recently voiced her dissatisfaction with the handling of a sample clearance issue involving R&B singer, Ciara. The issue revolves around the song ‘Goodies’, a hit track by Ciara, which Stunna Girl sampled in her new song titled ‘Stand Up’. However, the clearance for the sample was not granted, leading to the track’s removal shortly after its release.

Stunna Girl Expresses Frustration on Social Media

Stunna Girl took to social media to air her grievances, expressing her disappointment and feelings of disrespect. She accused Ciara of a double standard, claiming that the singer’s team had actively worked to prevent the sample from being cleared. This, she believes, is indicative of inherent inconsistencies within the music industry’s sampling practices.

The Controversy Surrounding the Practice of Sampling

Stunna Girl’s predicament illuminates the broader issue of sampling in music, a common practice that has often led to legal and ethical complications. In her social media posts, she expressed a general distaste for sampling, particularly when it results in such disputes. She alluded to a racial disparity in the handling of these issues, hinting at an undercurrent of systemic prejudice.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Unsupportiveness

Despite some fans arguing that Ciara has a right to profit from the sample, Stunna Girl continued her criticism of the R&B singer. She accused Ciara of hypocrisy, particularly in relation to ‘girl code’. Furthermore, she suggested that older artists often fail to support emerging talents, adding another layer of contention to the situation.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

