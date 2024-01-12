Stunna Girl Calls Out Ciara Over Sample Clearance Issue

West Coast rapper, Stunna Girl, recently voiced her dissatisfaction with the handling of a sample clearance issue involving R&B singer, Ciara. The issue revolves around the song ‘Goodies’, a hit track by Ciara, which Stunna Girl sampled in her new song titled ‘Stand Up’. However, the clearance for the sample was not granted, leading to the track’s removal shortly after its release.

Stunna Girl Expresses Frustration on Social Media

Stunna Girl took to social media to air her grievances, expressing her disappointment and feelings of disrespect. She accused Ciara of a double standard, claiming that the singer’s team had actively worked to prevent the sample from being cleared. This, she believes, is indicative of inherent inconsistencies within the music industry’s sampling practices.

The Controversy Surrounding the Practice of Sampling

Stunna Girl’s predicament illuminates the broader issue of sampling in music, a common practice that has often led to legal and ethical complications. In her social media posts, she expressed a general distaste for sampling, particularly when it results in such disputes. She alluded to a racial disparity in the handling of these issues, hinting at an undercurrent of systemic prejudice.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Unsupportiveness

Despite some fans arguing that Ciara has a right to profit from the sample, Stunna Girl continued her criticism of the R&B singer. She accused Ciara of hypocrisy, particularly in relation to ‘girl code’. Furthermore, she suggested that older artists often fail to support emerging talents, adding another layer of contention to the situation.