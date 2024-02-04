Studio Trigger and Ado Unveil 'Chocolat Cadabra' for Lotte's Anniversary

Marking a significant milestone, confectionery giant Lotte celebrates its 60-year anniversary of selling chocolate in Japan with a unique collaboration. The company has partnered with renowned animation studio Trigger and popular music performer Ado to create an enchanting chocolate-themed music video titled 'Chocolat Cadabra'.

An Animated Celebration of Lotte's Chocolate Legacy

The 'Chocolat Cadabra' video, available in full on Ado's YouTube channel, is an immersive journey into a world of chocolate. It tells the story of a young girl who is transported to this extraordinary realm where a scientist and a witch hold sway. The music video subtly integrates Lotte's chocolate branding, making it a delightful promotion that resonates with both anime aficionados and chocolate lovers.

Studio Trigger's Unique Animation Meets Ado's Vocal Talent

Beyond the celebration of Lotte's chocolate history, 'Chocolat Cadabra' is a display of Studio Trigger's distinctive animation style. Known for their vivid and dynamic visuals, the studio brought to life a whimsical narrative that perfectly complements Ado's powerful vocals. Ado, who has lent her voice to anime like 'Spy x Family' and 'One Piece Film: Red', adds her star power to the project, enhancing its appeal.

Lotte's Tradition of Animated Celebrations

This collaboration is not the first time Lotte has used anime music videos to commemorate major milestones. For their 70-year business anniversary, the company collaborated with Studio BONES to create a music video. The successful use of animated storytelling reflects Lotte's creative promotional strategies and their appreciation for anime, a cultural staple in Japan.

In conclusion, 'Chocolat Cadabra' is not just a celebration of Lotte's 60-year chocolate legacy; it is also a testament to the creative prowess of Studio Trigger, the vocal talent of Ado, and Lotte's innovative marketing approach. This unique collaboration offers viewers an alluring blend of animation, music, and chocolate nostalgia.