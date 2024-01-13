Studio Theatre Seeks Managing Director to Uphold Legacy of Impact

Studio Theatre, a leading light in the Washington, D.C. theater scene, is actively inviting applications for the pivotal role of Managing Director. The individual stepping into this role will take on a co-leadership position, sharing the helm with the Artistic Director. Entrusted with the task of upholding the organization’s mission and values, the Managing Director will also play a crucial role in achieving its vision and goals.

Guiding the Organization

The Managing Director will be tasked with offering exceptional leadership and management across the spectrum of Studio’s teams. This critical role involves fostering a positive, productive, and inclusive company culture, driving the organization towards its broader objectives. To aid in the search for the perfect candidate, Studio Theatre has enlisted the services of Management Consultants for the Arts, a firm renowned for its ability to match organizations with the right leadership.

A Legacy of Impact

As it steps into its fifth decade, Studio Theatre stands tall as an institution of significant influence in the theater world. It is known for its intimate and impactful theatrical productions that draw approximately 50,000 attendees each year. These attendees come from not just Washington, D.C., but also the neighboring regions of Virginia and Maryland, reflecting the wide draw of the theatre’s work.

National Recognition

Studio Theatre’s contributions to the arts have not gone unnoticed. The D.C. City Council has recognized Studio Theatre as a major influence in elevating the city’s theater to a level of national prominence in the 21st century. Further information about the theatre and the Managing Director position can be found on Studio Theatre’s official website.