Studio Green Unveils Teaser for ‘Kanguva’ Second Look

In a much-anticipated announcement, Studio Green has given fans a glimpse of the upcoming Indian film, Kanguva, through their official social media channels. The release of the second look of the film has been teased with a post that read: “For he was touched by fire, chosen as a beacon of hope, Unveiling the Kanguva2ndLook tomorrow at 11 AM.” The hashtags accompanying the post celebrated the festive occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, further heightening the anticipation.

‘Kanguva’: A Grand Vision

The film, a directorial venture by Siva and penned by Adi Narayana, is set to be a cinematic spectacle. Leading the star-studded ensemble cast is Suriya, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, who will be seen portraying six diverse roles. Joining him are Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, among others, adding to the richness of the film’s talent pool.

Behind the Scenes

The film’s music has been crafted by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, ensuring a melodious narrative that complements the visual storytelling. The cinematography and editing are in the capable hands of Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf, respectively, promising a cinematic experience of unparalleled quality.

A Colossal Endeavor

‘Kanguva’ distinguishes itself as one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced, with a staggering budget of 350 crore. This scale of investment reflects the grandeur envisioned for the project. The movie is set to release in early 2024, available in multiple viewing formats including standard, 3D, and IMAX. This availability across formats is aimed at providing a grand cinematic experience, irrespective of the viewer’s choice.