Arts & Entertainment

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Spirited Away’: A Successful Leap from Screen to Stage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Studio Ghibli’s ‘Spirited Away’: A Successful Leap from Screen to Stage

The renowned animated film ‘Spirited Away’ from Studio Ghibli has taken a leap from the screen to the stage, and it’s now available for streaming on MAX. This live-action play adaptation features acclaimed performers Mone Kamishiraishi and Kanna Hashimoto stepping into the role of the young protagonist, Chihiro.

From Animation to Stage: An Authentic Transition

The play’s success can be traced back to the direction of John Caird, who is known for helming large-scale musicals. Caird’s vision was to create something that was deeply rooted in Japanese culture, which led him to explore the works of Hayao Miyazaki. After careful consideration, ‘Spirited Away’ was chosen as the perfect candidate for stage adaptation.

The director emphasized the critical importance of staying true to Miyazaki’s original vision. This meant ensuring that the stage’s visual imagery mirrored the film’s iconic animation. According to Caird, it’s this unwavering fidelity to the source material’s narrative and visual style that contributes to the success of Ghibli’s on-stage projects.

The Spirit of Studio Ghibli

In addition to the play, Studio Ghibli continues to make waves in the world of animation and storytelling with its latest film release, ‘How Do You Live?’ Titled ‘The Boy and The Heron’ in North America, the film topped the box office during its opening weekend, further cementing the studio’s enduring influence.

Meanwhile, Donguri Sora, the official Studio Ghibli store, has re-released its ‘money-munching’ piggy bank featuring the iconic ‘Spirited Away’ character, No-Face. This retail item, priced at 6,600 yen, exemplifies the studio’s ongoing appeal to fans, old and new alike.

The Lasting Impact of ‘Spirited Away’

‘Spirited Away’ is a classic coming-of-age film by Hayao Miyazaki. Its first stage production was a resounding success, earning an extended 12-week run at the London Coliseum. The play premiered at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre in 2022 and was subsequently streamed on Hulu Japan. Now, with its availability on MAX, a wider audience will be able to experience the magic of ‘Spirited Away’ in a whole new way.

Japan
