Studio Ghibli Unveils 'Kiki's Delivery Service'-Themed Cookbook

Studio Ghibli, the celebrated Japanese animation studio, has announced the release of a new cookbook, titled 'Ghibli's Dining Table: Kiki's Delivery Service'. This publication is the latest addition to the studio's 'Ghibli's Dining Table' series, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to recreate the delectable dishes featured in the beloved film.

Bringing Gutiokipanja Bakery to Life

Through this culinary masterpiece, the magic of Gutiokipanja Bakery, as depicted in 'Kiki's Delivery Service', comes alive. The bakery, owned by Kiki's friends Osono-san and her husband Fukuo, is a central location in the film. The new cookbook includes recipes for the bakery's shortbread cookies, bread loaves, and the special browned pancakes and milk soup that Osono makes for Kiki.

A Gourmet Journey with the Characters

Beyond the bakery, the cookbook also features recipes from other characters in the film. It includes Madame's 'roasted herring and pumpkin pie' and a chocolate cake recipe, adding to the culinary journey that the book invites fans to embark on.

Exclusive Recipes

Studio Ghibli goes a step further by enhancing the gastronomic experience with exclusive recipes inspired by the film's world. These include the enchanting Magic berry soda, the Witch's ribbon snack, and the Black cat cake lollipop, all thoughtfully crafted to take the fans' connection with the film to a new level.

The cookbook, published by Shufumotomosha Co. Ltd., will be available online from March 14. This release is part of the 'Ghibli's Dining Table' series, which also features cookbooks based on other Ghibli films like 'My Neighbor Totoro' and 'Castle in the Sky'.

'Kiki's Delivery Service', directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and released in 1990, tells the heartwarming story of a young witch named Kiki who tries to fit into a new community while running an air courier service. The entire Studio Ghibli film library, including 'Kiki's Delivery Service', is currently available for streaming on Max.