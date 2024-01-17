Strung Out Announces 10th Studio Album 'Dead Rebellion': An Evolution in Sound and Substance

California's metallic skate punk virtuosos, Strung Out, are set to heighten the pulse of their fanbase with the announcement of their 10th studio album, 'Dead Rebellion'. Slated for release on April 5 through Fat Wreck Chords, the album has been meticulously crafted under the deft hands of producer Shawn McGee. This release ushers in a celebratory milestone, marking 35 years of the band's relentless pursuit of melody and rhythm.

Strung Out's Evolution in Sound

The upcoming album showcases a noticeable shift in the band's sonic identity. While the band is known for their fast-paced skate punk sound, 'Dead Rebellion' highlights a heavier and mid-tempo style, assigning greater importance to melody than pure speed. However, this is not a complete departure from their roots but an evolution, a testament to their flexibility and adaptability as artists.

Thematic Depth in 'Dead Rebellion'

The album confronts a spectrum of themes, ranging from societal issues and personal struggles to the divisive effects of our increasingly technology-centric culture. According to lead vocalist Jason Cruz, the album serves as a 'love letter to fans' and is the culmination of a long-standing, introspective journey for the band. Their music seeks to shine a light on the self-imposed barriers people erect, such as blame and self-victimization, advocating for personal growth and the dismantling of these constraints.

Modern Technology and Social Attitudes

Cruz emphasizes the album's focus on the divisive nature of modern technology and social attitudes. Through their music, Strung Out aims to foster a sense of unity and shared humanity, urgently reminding us of the need to find common ground in a world increasingly fragmented by technology and polarized viewpoints. The first single from the album, 'Cages', exemplifies the band's blend of melody and heaviness and encapsulates the album's central themes.