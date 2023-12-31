Struggling Artist’s Soulful Serenade Captivates Millions

In the heart of Varanasi, on the ghats renowned for their spiritual ambiance, a self-described ‘struggling artist,’ Jitendra Yadav, captured the hearts of social media users with his soulful rendition of the romantic song ‘Tu Hi Haqeeqat’ from the 2009 Bollywood film ‘Tum Mile.’ This performance, shared on Instagram, has struck a chord with viewers globally, amassing over 17 million views within just ten days.

Strumming the Strings of the Heart

Accompanied by the strumming of his guitar, Yadav’s heartfelt serenade echoed through the riverside steps of Varanasi. This enchanting moment was further amplified by the cheer and applause of a young boy present in the audience, adding an innocent charm to the already captivating scene. The video of this performance quickly went viral, with social media users expressing their admiration for Yadav’s talent in the comments. One user even pointed out the supportive enthusiasm of the little boy, who seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the performance.

Commendations from the Viral Police Officer

Rajat Rathor, a Delhi police officer who has himself gained fame for his viral singing talent, also commended Yadav’s performance. The commendation from Rathor, who has been praised for his melodious renditions of popular Bollywood songs, was a significant nod to Yadav’s talent, giving the latter’s burgeoning music career a boost.

Resonating with the Melody

‘Tu Hi Haqeeqat’ is a well-known track featuring the voices of Javed Ali and music by Pritam, originally picturized on actors Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan. The song’s deep resonance with listeners was evident in the overwhelming response to Yadav’s rendition. His Instagram following has been growing steadily, with fans eagerly anticipating more of his musical performances from the scenic locales of Varanasi’s ghats.