Strong Arm Steady: Where Are the West Coast Hip Hop Icons Now?

Strong Arm Steady (SAS), the Los Angeles-based hip hop group, made their mark on the music scene with a distinctive West Coast sound that echoes even today. Formed in the early 2000s, SAS started as an eight-member collective, but later streamlined for recording and touring efficiencies. Post the departure of Xzibit in 2006, the group continued as a trio, delivering mixtapes and albums such as 'Gang Mentality' and 'Members Only.' Despite numerous lineup changes and individual pursuits, the group's legacy has sustained its influence on the West Coast music scene.

Xzibit: Beyond Strong Arm Steady

Born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, Xzibit rose to fame as a rapper in the late 1990s. His career expanded beyond music to include acting, and he is well-remembered for hosting MTV's 'Pimp My Ride.' After leaving SAS, he became part of the supergroup Serial Killers, further cementing his place in hip hop history.

Navigating Solo Careers and New Ventures

Abdul-Jabal Hakim Ali, better known as Krondon, ventured into a solo career and diversified into acting. His roles in 'Black Lightning' and as a voice actor in 'Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse' showcase his versatility. Meanwhile, Jason Smith, known as Phil Da Agony, released a solo album in 2004, but recent updates on his musical endeavors have been sparse. On the other hand, Charles Mitchell, or Mitchy Slick, established a successful solo career with albums like 'Urban Survival Syndrome' and 'PTSD.' His latest work, '23 Blocks,' was a collaborative project released in 2021.

Jason Green, known as Planet Asia, left the group early on but has had a remarkable solo career with multiple albums and collaborations. Khalil Abdul-Rahman Hazzard, or DJ Khalil, has made his name as a prolific music producer working with top artists. Aaron Chace Johnson, better known as Chace Infinite, transitioned from rapping to artist management and currently represents A$AP Rocky. Lastly, Patrick Frietas, or DJ Truly Odd, maintains a steady career as a DJ and a host, preferring to keep a low profile in his personal life.

The Enduring Legacy of Strong Arm Steady

Despite their individual pursuits, the SAS members' united front in the early 2000s left an indelible mark on the West Coast sound. Their influence is still felt in the hip hop scene, their music a testament to their combined creativity and talent. From solo careers to acting to artist management, the members of Strong Arm Steady have carved unique paths for themselves, contributing to the rich tapestry of hip hop music and culture.