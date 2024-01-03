en English
Arts & Entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez Welcomes 2024 with Family and Friends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
As the curtains fell on 2023, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing star, Gorka Marquez, ushered in the New Year with his family, sharing snapshots of joy on Instagram. His post, a carousel of highlights featuring his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their children, Mia and Thiago, mirrored his excitement for the year ahead and extended wishes of love and health to his followers. Amidst the flurry of warm responses, a noteworthy nod came from fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional, Karen Hauer.

Strong Bonds on and off the Dance Floor

Marquez, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, has built a strong rapport with his colleagues over the years. He has particularly applauded Karen for her support when he first joined the show, acknowledging their shared sense of humor and understanding. As Gorka celebrated the year-end with his family, Karen’s message of support held a special resonance, coming amidst her own personal upheavals, including a reported split from her husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones.

Life Beyond the Glitter Ball

Off the dance floor, Gorka’s life is centered around his family. Engaged to actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson, the couple shares two children – Mia and Thiago. After a demanding season of Strictly, Gorka returned to Greater Manchester to spend quality time with his family, navigating the ‘five-month sleep regression’ and teething with their son, Tio. On the first day of the New Year, Gorka shared a glimpse of his fatherly joys, posting a picture of his daughter, Mia, dancing in the gym and embracing the ‘First Manic Monday of the year.’

A Dance of Support

As the lights dimmed on 2023, Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer’s interaction on social media served as a reminder of the support and camaraderie they share. Their bond, solidified over years of dancing together, extends beyond the professional realm, reflecting the essence of friendship and mutual respect. As they step into 2024, their shared journey continues – each beat resonating with the rhythm of their lives, on and off the dance floor.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

