Strictly Come Dancing Tour Sparks Rumored Romance Between Soap Opera Stars

Ever so often, the world of celebrity television provides us with unexpected twists that make headlines. This time, it's a rumored romance from the star-studded British soap opera scene. Two young actors, a 22-year-old actress from Coronation Street, Ellie Leach, and a 20-year-old star from EastEnders, Bobby Brazier, have reportedly fallen for each other while on the Strictly Come Dancing tour. The duo allegedly fell victim to the so-called 'Strictly curse,' a term used to describe relationships that develop between contestants on the show.

The Dance of Love

Despite winning the show with her dance partner, Vito Coppola, Ellie is now allegedly involved with Bobby, who danced with Dianne Buswell. The rumors started with whispers of secret dates and a kiss. Ellie, however, has since retreated, aiming to keep her personal life private and concentrating on the tour. The rumored relationship, intriguingly enough, was kept secret from their co-stars, with Judge Craig Revel Horwood expressing surprise upon hearing the news.

Speculations and Silence

While some sources confirm the budding romance, Ellie has become more reserved and less interactive with fans. Neither Ellie nor Bobby has publicly commented on the matter, and representatives for both have been approached for a statement. The silence further fuels the mystery and anticipation.

The Strictly Curse

The 'Strictly curse' has long been a term associated with the British television dance contest. Whether the curse is a reality or a sensationalized television myth, the relationships it has spawned have always fascinated the audience. This time, it's Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier—two young, talented actors caught in this web of speculation.