Streep and Short’s Playful Interaction at AFI Awards Denies Dating Rumors

In a delightful display of camaraderie at the 2024 AFI Awards luncheon, Meryl Streep and Martin Short dispelled recent rumors of a romantic relationship. The award-winning actors, who brought their on-screen chemistry from Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ to the red carpet, were seen sharing light moments, their laughter echoing the playful banter that had initially sparked speculation.

Just Friends, Not Lovers

Despite their palpable chemistry, representatives for both Streep and Short were quick to clarify that the pair are merely good friends. This statement came in the wake of conjecture that arose after their cozy appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. The AFI Awards served as an opportunity for them to reaffirm their platonic bond, with their interaction marked by a cheerful ease rather than romantic sparks.

Shared Red Carpet with Fellow Cast

The duo didn’t walk the red carpet alone. They were joined by fellow cast members Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, all of whom were nominated for their roles in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. The series, which has witnessed both critical acclaim and audience adoration, has been renewed for a fourth season, promising more of the ensemble’s delightful dynamics.

Honoring the Best of Film and Television

The AFI Awards honored the top 10 films and television programs of 2023, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman among others. A benediction delivered by Ellen Burstyn praised the AFI for its non-competitive spirit, highlighting the event as a celebration of the industry’s best rather than a contest.

As the event wrapped up, Streep and Short’s playful interaction not only confirmed their friendship but also mirrored their on-screen chemistry, leaving attendees and fans alike eagerly anticipating their return in the next season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’.