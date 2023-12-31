en English
Arts & Entertainment

Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year’s Eve Movie Guide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:02 pm EST
As the final hours of 2023 dwindle away, many are seeking unique ways to bid adieu to the year and welcome the new one. A popular choice among masses is to indulge in a movie party at home, courtesy of the diverse array of films accessible via streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. These platforms are brimming with a variety of movies that span across different genres, ensuring entertainment for everyone.

A Comedy to Remember

A standout recommendation is the comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’, a recent feature starring Jennifer Lawrence. Known for its bittersweet ending, the film melds humor with an underlying layer of melancholy, resulting in a unique viewing experience.

Thrilling Choices

For thrill-seekers, David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ is a must-watch. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, this thriller is predicted to be a modern classic in the making. Another historical thriller to consider is ‘The Imitation Game’, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch. This WWII codebreaking story is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Classics and New Sensations

‘Field of Dreams’, a timeless classic, is another excellent choice for New Year’s Eve. Known for the iconic line ‘If you build it, he will come’, it promises to take viewers on a sentimental journey. On the other end of the spectrum, Mike Flanagan’s ‘Origin of Evil’ is a perfect pick for horror aficionados, promising genuine scares.

End-of-the-World Drama and Sci-Fi Spectacle

‘Leave the World Behind’, a Netflix sensation adapted from Rumaan Alam’s novel, is a stirring end-of-the-world drama. Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, it’s an evocative exploration of human fragility in times of crisis. And as ‘Dune Part Two’ is set to release in 2024, it’s the perfect time to revisit the first ‘Dune’ film, a modern sci-fi hit.

So, as the world prepares to usher in the New Year, these movie recommendations promise to create memorable moments, offering an engaging blend of laughter, thrills, nostalgia, and contemplation. Whether you’re a fan of comedies, thrillers, or sci-fi films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Arts & Entertainment
