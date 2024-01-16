Streaming Residuals Revolution: Unions Secure New Deals

The tides are turning in the entertainment industry as major unions secure unprecedented agreements, redefining the compensation structure for talents engaged in streaming projects. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have both achieved success-based residuals, augmenting their existing fixed residuals for streaming projects.

Unions Stand Victorious

For the WGA, the new deal translates into a 50% bonus payment of the fixed residual if a project garners the attention of over 20% of domestic subscribers within the first 90 days on a streaming platform. SAG-AFTRA, on the other hand, triggers a streaming participation bonus under analogous viewing conditions. What sets them apart is that actors receive double the fixed residual, a portion of which is distributed to other performers.

Directors Guild Reaps Rewards

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) hasn't been left behind in this wave of change. The DGA secured a 21% increase in residuals for one-hour streaming series and a staggering 76% increase for foreign residuals.

Netflix Responds

Netflix, undeniably a giant in the streaming arena, is responding to these industry-altering changes by seeking a new residuals expert. The individual will be entrusted with managing the ramifications of these fresh union contracts, a role that includes analyzing residual impacts, calculating payments, and collaborating with various teams to assess the financial forecasting of residual obligations.

More Changes on the Horizon?

Netflix's involvement in the upcoming negotiations with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Teamsters Local 399 hints at possible further adjustments to residuals. As the entertainment landscape continues to transform, these negotiations could be a harbinger of even more seismic shifts in the compensation structures and rights of industry talent.