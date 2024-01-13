Strauss’s ‘Elektra’: A Novel Interpretation at the Royal Opera

Christof Loy’s latest production of Richard Strauss’s opera ‘Elektra’ has been unveiled at the Royal Opera, bringing a novel perspective to the ancient Greek tragedy. Set in a Viennese mansion from the dawn of the 20th century, the opera showcases a striking contrast between the opulent elite upstairs and the working staff downstairs. Elektra, the protagonist, finds herself entangled in this socio-economic dichotomy as she navigates her path to avenging her father’s murder.

A Tale of Revenge and Relationships

The production has been designed meticulously by Johannes Leiacker, emphasizing the stark difference between the privileged and the proletariat. The setting offers an apt backdrop for Elektra’s journey of revenge, fraught with strained familial ties and minimal on-stage violence. The opera’s narrative thread is woven through the complex relationships of the characters rather than resorting to explicit depictions of savagery.

Performances of Note

On opening night, Nina Stemme, interpreting the role of Elektra, and Karita Mattila, portraying Klytamnestra, delivered commendable, albeit not entirely flawless, performances. However, Sara Jakubiak, in her Royal Opera debut as Chrysothemis, made a substantial impact. Lukasz Golinski and Charles Workman also contributed notable performances as Orest and Agisth respectively.

Antonio Pappano’s Musical Mastery

Antonio Pappano, in his concluding tenure as music director, successfully harmonized the opera’s score to avoid crudeness. Even the most intense scenes were artfully subdued, thus ensuring the opera’s tasteful portrayal. His distinctive approach to music direction and his remarkable journey with the Royal Opera are encapsulated in this production, which runs until January 30th. Pappano’s influence on the Royal Opera is palpable in this dramatic and musical accomplishment.