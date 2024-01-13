en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Strauss’s ‘Elektra’: A Novel Interpretation at the Royal Opera

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Strauss’s ‘Elektra’: A Novel Interpretation at the Royal Opera

Christof Loy’s latest production of Richard Strauss’s opera ‘Elektra’ has been unveiled at the Royal Opera, bringing a novel perspective to the ancient Greek tragedy. Set in a Viennese mansion from the dawn of the 20th century, the opera showcases a striking contrast between the opulent elite upstairs and the working staff downstairs. Elektra, the protagonist, finds herself entangled in this socio-economic dichotomy as she navigates her path to avenging her father’s murder.

A Tale of Revenge and Relationships

The production has been designed meticulously by Johannes Leiacker, emphasizing the stark difference between the privileged and the proletariat. The setting offers an apt backdrop for Elektra’s journey of revenge, fraught with strained familial ties and minimal on-stage violence. The opera’s narrative thread is woven through the complex relationships of the characters rather than resorting to explicit depictions of savagery.

Performances of Note

On opening night, Nina Stemme, interpreting the role of Elektra, and Karita Mattila, portraying Klytamnestra, delivered commendable, albeit not entirely flawless, performances. However, Sara Jakubiak, in her Royal Opera debut as Chrysothemis, made a substantial impact. Lukasz Golinski and Charles Workman also contributed notable performances as Orest and Agisth respectively.

Antonio Pappano’s Musical Mastery

Antonio Pappano, in his concluding tenure as music director, successfully harmonized the opera’s score to avoid crudeness. Even the most intense scenes were artfully subdued, thus ensuring the opera’s tasteful portrayal. His distinctive approach to music direction and his remarkable journey with the Royal Opera are encapsulated in this production, which runs until January 30th. Pappano’s influence on the Royal Opera is palpable in this dramatic and musical accomplishment.

0
Arts & Entertainment Austria Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 seconds ago
New Multi-Camera Comedy Spinoff in the Works: Young Sheldon's Georgie and Mandy Take Center Stage!
As the curtain descends on the beloved series ‘Young Sheldon’, CBS is on the brink of inking a deal with Warner Bros. TV to birth a spinoff. This fresh venture will spotlight the lives of characters Georgie and Mandy, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment respectively, who are currently in negotiations to reprise their
New Multi-Camera Comedy Spinoff in the Works: Young Sheldon's Georgie and Mandy Take Center Stage!
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
4 mins ago
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
Martin Scorsese Teases Potential Final Film with Daniel Day-Lewis
5 mins ago
Martin Scorsese Teases Potential Final Film with Daniel Day-Lewis
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
50 seconds ago
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on His Time as Iron Man, Eyes Oscar Nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
3 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on His Time as Iron Man, Eyes Oscar Nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
The Rise of Authentic Asian Storytelling in Hollywood: The Case of 'The Brothers Sun'
4 mins ago
The Rise of Authentic Asian Storytelling in Hollywood: The Case of 'The Brothers Sun'
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
14 seconds
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
18 seconds
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
1 min
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
1 min
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
1 min
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
1 min
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
2 mins
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
2 mins
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app