Stranger Sings: A Hilarious Musical Parody of Stranger Things on Tour

Stranger Sings: A Delightful Parody

Imagine the gripping narrative of TV series Stranger Things infused with the spontaneity and humor of a parody. Welcome to Stranger Sings, a musical theater production that delivers just that. Currently on tour, the stage adaptation is scheduled for a thrilling performance at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre.

Revisiting Stranger Things Through a Comic Lens

Stranger Sings offers a comedic twist on the eerie and captivating narrative of Stranger Things. Elements like dancing demogorgons, classic character impersonations such as Winona Ryder's iconic role, and a display of whimsical wigs, all contribute to the hilarious rendition. The plot mirrors that of the original series, delving into the disappearance of 12-year-old Will Byers, the ensuing search by his friends, and the introduction of the Upside Down - the alternate dimension, and a covert government facility.

A Stellar Cast Brings the Parody to Life

Marked by notable performances, the show brings together an impressive ensemble. Verity Power shines as Joyce, Phillipa Leadbetter gives a tribute to the much-loved Barb, Anna Amelia switches between roles with ease, including the role of Eleven. Jesse Jae Davis, who portrays Lucas and a dancing demogorgon, adds an extra layer of humor. The show, packed with pop culture references and satirical takes on the original series' far-fetched concepts, is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings aims to offer fans of the original series a night of laughter, appreciating the sci-fi elements that made the Netflix series a hit, while humorously highlighting its extravagances. Tickets are available for shows at Wolverhampton Grand and other UK theaters, promising a unique blend of nostalgia and comedy for the audience.