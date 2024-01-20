Storytelling through Raw Materials: Highlights of DesignTO Festival

The city of Toronto is abuzz with the DesignTO Festival, a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the powerful narrative that raw materials bring to design. The festival, which kicked off on January 19 and runs until January 28, with some exhibits extending into February, is a treat for design aficionados and the general public alike.

'Forest Underwater' and 'Future Matters'

One of the festival's highlights is 'Forest Underwater,' a captivating exhibition by textile artist Gitte Hansen. Hansen's exploration of natural dyes and their application in textile design is a testament to the intimate relationship between nature and design. Another standout display is the group exhibition 'Future Matters' at the Harbourfront Centre. This collection, featuring everything from sculptures to photography, delves into the meaning of the making process. It underscores the vitality of raw materials in the art of storytelling.

Standout Pieces

The festival showcases a variety of standout pieces. Among them is Stephanie Singh's 'Island table,' an homage to her Jamaican heritage. The table features vegetation from Jamaica, encased in resin and shaped like the island—a living reflection of Singh's roots. Another standout is Talie Shalmon's 'Feels 2,' a display of paintings and ceramics that evoke various moods and emotions. It's a testament to the power of design to connect on a deeply emotional level. 'Open Cabinet' by Baylee Schmitt, a woven representation of a cabinet, is another intriguing piece. It is part of the 'Artifacts' exhibition co-curated by Adrienna Matzeg and Betty Wood.

Local Craftsmanship and Collaboration

Local craftsmanship is also in the spotlight at the festival. Concord's 'Hemi wall light' and Republic of II by IV's 'Juliet dining chair' are stellar examples of the attention to detail and skill of Toronto's local artisans. The festival also features new works from Mjolk, including the 'Nassa Vase.' This piece, designed in collaboration with Thom Fougere, reflects the aesthetic of octopus netting, symbolizing the interplay between creativity and collaboration.

The DesignTO Festival, with its focus on raw materials and storytelling, is a testament to the diversity and power of design. It underscores the narrative potency of raw materials, and the compelling stories they can tell when shaped by skilled hands and imaginative minds.