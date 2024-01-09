Story Prize 2023: Yiyun Li, Bennett Sims, and Paul Yoon Shortlisted

The 20th annual Story Prize, a prestigious award that celebrates the art of the short story, has unveiled its finalists for the 2023 season. Yiyun Li’s ‘Wednesday’s Child’, Bennett Sims’ ‘Other Minds and Other Stories’, and Paul Yoon’s ‘The Hive and the Honey’ are vying for the coveted top honor. The Story Prize, initiated by Larry Dark and Julie Lindsey in 2004, identifies its finalists through the discerning eyes of its founders before appointing a panel of external judges to select the ultimate winner.

Prize Structure and Past Winners

The Story Prize awards a substantial sum of $20,000 to the first-place recipient, while each runner-up is honored with $5,000. The impressive list of past laureates includes literary luminaries such as Anthony Doerr, George Saunders, and Edwidge Danticat. The announcement of this year’s laureate is eagerly anticipated for March 26, promising to add yet another distinguished name to this illustrious roll of honor.

Uniqueness and Insightfulness of the Nominated Works

Larry Dark, co-founder of the prize, expressed his admiration for the unique quality of the nominated collections. Even after two decades, during which over 20,000 story collections were reviewed, the finalists’ works continue to astound with their inventive expansion of the form and the depth of insight they offer into the human condition. Each collection, unique in its narrative and style, offers deep and profound reflections on life’s complexities.