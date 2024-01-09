en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Story Prize 2023: Yiyun Li, Bennett Sims, and Paul Yoon Shortlisted

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Story Prize 2023: Yiyun Li, Bennett Sims, and Paul Yoon Shortlisted

The 20th annual Story Prize, a prestigious award that celebrates the art of the short story, has unveiled its finalists for the 2023 season. Yiyun Li’s ‘Wednesday’s Child’, Bennett Sims’ ‘Other Minds and Other Stories’, and Paul Yoon’s ‘The Hive and the Honey’ are vying for the coveted top honor. The Story Prize, initiated by Larry Dark and Julie Lindsey in 2004, identifies its finalists through the discerning eyes of its founders before appointing a panel of external judges to select the ultimate winner.

Prize Structure and Past Winners

The Story Prize awards a substantial sum of $20,000 to the first-place recipient, while each runner-up is honored with $5,000. The impressive list of past laureates includes literary luminaries such as Anthony Doerr, George Saunders, and Edwidge Danticat. The announcement of this year’s laureate is eagerly anticipated for March 26, promising to add yet another distinguished name to this illustrious roll of honor.

Uniqueness and Insightfulness of the Nominated Works

Larry Dark, co-founder of the prize, expressed his admiration for the unique quality of the nominated collections. Even after two decades, during which over 20,000 story collections were reviewed, the finalists’ works continue to astound with their inventive expansion of the form and the depth of insight they offer into the human condition. Each collection, unique in its narrative and style, offers deep and profound reflections on life’s complexities.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Avika Gor Unleashes Vibrant Dance Number in 'Modern Jugni' Music Video
Renowned for her compelling performances in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and a host of films, Avika Gor is all set to surprise her fans with a vibrant dance number in her latest venture, ‘Modern Jugni.’ The music video, imbued with a distinct Punjabi flavor, unveils a fresh and exciting side of her talent, departing from the solemn
Avika Gor Unleashes Vibrant Dance Number in 'Modern Jugni' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Affirms her Lifelong Partnership with Ben Affleck
16 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez Affirms her Lifelong Partnership with Ben Affleck
Gabby Barrett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'You're My Texas'
16 mins ago
Gabby Barrett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'You're My Texas'
Sophie Rundle Takes Center Stage in ITV's New Crime Drama 'After the Flood'
11 mins ago
Sophie Rundle Takes Center Stage in ITV's New Crime Drama 'After the Flood'
Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with New Travel Show 'Sunshine Getaways'
12 mins ago
Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with New Travel Show 'Sunshine Getaways'
Chris Tomlin Returns to Major Touring with 'Holy Forever World Tour 2024'
14 mins ago
Chris Tomlin Returns to Major Touring with 'Holy Forever World Tour 2024'
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
52 seconds
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
52 seconds
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
1 min
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
1 min
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
2 mins
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
2 mins
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
2 mins
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
2 mins
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
2 mins
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
39 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app