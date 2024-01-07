Storm Reid Wins First Emmy for Role in ‘The Last of Us’

Storm Reid, an accomplished 20-year-old actress, has marked her career with a golden feather by winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She was honoured for her exceptional portrayal of Riley Abel in the acclaimed HBO drama ‘The Last of Us.’

Portrayal of Riley Abel

In her award-winning role, Reid played Riley, a central character, who served as a close friend and the first romantic interest of the main protagonist Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey. The intricate relationship between Riley and Ellie was a key element of the narrative, greatly influencing Ellie’s character arc.

The Competition and Victory

Reid’s competitors in the category included formidable actors from ‘Succession’ and her very own ‘The Last of Us’ co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Anna Torv. Despite the stiff competition, Reid’s nuanced performance managed to shine through, earning her the prestigious recognition. In her eloquent acceptance speech, Reid emphasized the value of perseverance in her career and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her friends, family, and talent agent.

Implication of Reid’s Casting

Reid’s casting on ‘The Last of Us’ is a testament to her passion for storytelling and the representation of young queer black women. It signifies a positive shift in the industry towards more diverse storytelling. Furthermore, ‘The Last of Us’ was a major winner at the event, bagging eight awards in various categories, including editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, mixing, and VFX.

The Creative Arts Emmys ceremony was originally postponed due to the Hollywood strikes but resumed on the following Sunday with an atmosphere of celebration and acknowledgment of the incredible talent within the industry.