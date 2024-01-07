en English
Arts & Entertainment

Storm Reid Triumphs at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a prestigious event celebrating the creative prowess behind television’s various genres and categories, unfolded in Los Angeles on January 6 and 7. The star-studded event, initially planned for September but delayed due to Hollywood strikes, saw the triumph of Storm Reid, who clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her captivating performance in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’

Stars Shine at the Creative Arts Emmys

The limelight was generously shared as the Creative Arts Emmys lauded the talents of various professionals for their work in art direction, casting, choreography, cinematography, and costumes. The two-day event, a prelude to the central Primetime Emmy Awards, saw leading actors rubbing shoulders with digital influencers such as TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and reality TV personalities from ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

‘The Last of Us’ Dominates the Awards

Leading the pack with eight wins, ‘The Last of Us’ dominated the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Its riveting narrative and impactful performances, including the award-winning act by Storm Reid, contributed significantly to its success. The event also marked the first Emmy victories for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, further cementing the series’ position in television history.

Diverse Range of Categories Celebrated

The ceremony celebrated a broad spectrum of categories, including casting, cinematography, costumes, makeup, sound editing, direction, and writing. The winners in categories like Outstanding Television Movie, Variety Special, Game Show, Animated Program, and Reality Program were announced, along with individual accolades for guest actors, short form series, and voice-over performances. A taped version of the event is slated to air on January 13, offering viewers a glimpse into the myriad facets of the television industry celebrated at the event.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

