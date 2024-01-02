en English
Stonebwoy: A Year of Global Recognition & Spiritual Reinforcement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
In a year punctuated by global recognition and a successful European tour, Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy, has made strides in both his career and spiritual journey. Celebrating the culmination of a fruitful 2023, Stonebwoy staged an unprecedented stadium concert in his homeland, marking a new epoch in his musical journey.

An Encounter with Spiritual Leaders

Known for his spirituality and respect for diverse religious beliefs, the artist sought blessings from the Ggorbu Wulomo Shitse, the high priest and overlord of the Ga-Adagmbe state. This meeting symbolized his aspirations for a prosperous 2024 and mirrored his earlier visit to the National Chief Imam for prayers ahead of his major concert. The images shared by Stonebwoy depict him in white, engaging in solemn dialogue with the revered traditional leader.

A Stir in the Digital World

Stonebwoy’s spiritual journey did not go unnoticed by his fans. They took to the digital sphere to voice their support and admiration for the artist’s deep-seated respect for spiritual leaders. One particular comment underscored the significance of being in favor with influential figures, lauding Stonebwoy’s approach.

Beyond the Spotlight

Alongside these public affairs, a glimpse into the private life of the global star was also shared. A heartwarming conversation between Stonebwoy and his daughter about her upcoming birthday and the hairstyle she preferred for the occasion offered fans a rare peek into the artist’s familial interactions.

However, not all was smooth sailing in Stonebwoy’s digital world. A setback arose when the music video for the single ‘EAT’, in which he featured, was taken off YouTube. The action followed a claim by record label EMPIRE, representing artist Rotimi, leading to the video’s disappearance from search results.

Yet, undeterred by this hiccup, Stonebwoy remains poised for a promising 2024, buoyed by the blessings of spiritual leaders, the love of his family, and the unwavering support of his fans.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana Spirituality
