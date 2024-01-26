Stolen Masterpiece 'The Schoolmistress' Returned After Half a Century

A stolen 18th-century masterpiece by British artist John Opie, titled 'The Schoolmistress', has made its way back to the original owner's family after a staggering half-century. The FBI successfully recovered and returned the 40-inch-by-50-inch painting, a sister piece to another Opie work residing in London's Tate Britain gallery. The artwork's journey back home entailed a trail of theft, mobsters, and a former New Jersey lawmaker.

The Stolen Masterpiece

The painting was allegedly stolen with the assistance of former state Sen. Anthony Imperiale, who died in 1999 without being charged due to a lack of sufficient substantiation of the allegations against him. The artwork was reportedly part of a house sale in Florida in 1989, where it was purchased by a man from Utah who, unbeknownst to him, was dealing with a convicted mobster.

The Long-Lost Painting Resurfaces

After the Utah man's demise in 2020, an accounting firm handling his estate stumbled upon the painting. The firm suspected it to be the missing artwork and reached out to the FBI. The federal agency took custody of the painting and initiated a thorough investigation to trace its rightful ownership.

Return to Rightful Owner

Upon confirming that the painting was indeed the stolen 'The Schoolmistress', the FBI returned it on 11th January 2024 to Dr. Francis Wood, the son of Dr. Earl Wood. The senior Wood had originally purchased the painting during the 1930s. Known for his historical and portrait paintings, John Opie's works have fetched nearly $1 million at auction houses. Dr. Francis Wood's priceless inheritance had finally found its way back home, marking the end of a long-drawn chase.