Sting Electrifies Lollapalooza India with His Performance in Mumbai

Music legend Sting brought an exhilarating conclusion to the two-day Lollapalooza India festival with a spellbinding performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The 72-year-old English musician, also recognized as Gordon Matthew Sumner, enchanted the audience with a 16-song setlist, featuring popular hits like "Every Breath You Take", "Desert Rose", and "Roxanne".

Sting Mesmerizes a Diverse Crowd

The concert drew a diverse crowd, with fans traveling from different corners of the country to experience the magic of Sting's music. Notable celebrities such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, and Malaika Arora also attended the event. Malaika showered praises on the show, describing it as 'superb and outstanding'. A group of friends from Goa and Pune, along with a Russian couple, were among the spectators who lauded Sting's performance, terming it a well-crafted show and a memorable evening respectively.

Audience Engagement and Encore Performance

Sting held the audience captive, teasing upcoming songs and inviting them to join in the singing. Following his main set and a rousing encore, the musician expressed his gratitude to the audience with a 'Namaste Mumbai'. This visit adds to Sting's many trips to India, dating back to the 1980s when he first graced the Mumbai stage as the lead singer of The Police.

Lollapalooza India: A Confluence of Global Music

The final day of Lollapalooza India also witnessed performances from Anoushka Shankar, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa among others. The event was promoted and co-produced by BookMyShow Live along with Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, each contributing to the return of the festival’s Indian edition.