Stick Men: Ex-King Crimson Members to Perform at City Winery Hudson Valley

Stick Men, a musical ensemble boasting of the former King Crimson members Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, is all set to grace the stage at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery on February 15th. This performance promises to be a feast for the senses, as Tony Levin, celebrated for his mastery over the Chapman Stick, and Pat Mastelotto, renowned for his drumming prowess, bring with them the rich experience accrued from their stint with King Crimson to Stick Men.

Stick Men: A Confluence of Talent and Innovation

The band has earned its reputation for its trailblazing music, with Levin employing the Chapman Stick—a unique instrument that amalgamates elements of both bass and guitar. Mastelotto, on the other hand, seamlessly blends both acoustic and electronic drum setups, infusing loops, samples, and various percussion elements, to create a distinct rhythmic pulse.

Markus Reuter: The Third Pillar

The band's third member, Markus Reuter, adds another dimension to Stick Men's sound with his custom-designed touch style guitar. Reuter's instrument expands the sonic possibilities beyond traditional guitar and bass roles, thus making Stick Men a band that continually pushes the envelope in terms of musical innovation.

A Legacy of Musical Excellence

The members of Stick Men hold a collective experience that includes recording on albums with over 200 million worldwide sales and performing in over 90 countries across five decades. This collective expertise will be on display at the upcoming show, where the audience will get a chance to witness the musical prowess of these seasoned artists. Tickets for the show are currently on sale, and there is also a promotion offering a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.