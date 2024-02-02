Stevenson Family Archive, Pioneers in Lighthouse Engineering, Goes to Auction

Robert Louis Stevenson, the celebrated 19th-century author, famed for his classics such as 'Treasure Island' and 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,' hails from a lineage of lighthouse engineers. Now, a dense archive of personal papers and historical documents from this illustrious family is set for auction.

A Saga Spanning Two Centuries

The archive is a chronicle of 200 years and four generations, tracing the period from the birth of Robert Stevenson in 1772 to the death of D Alan Stevenson in 1971. It provides a window into the lives of a family that left a lasting mark not only in the world of literature but also in the realm of lighthouse engineering.

Unveiling the Treasures

The auction is a treasure trove of items, each carrying a piece of history. A letter from Robert Louis Stevenson sent from his yacht, The Heron, a photograph of him in Samoa, and an illustrated manuscript of designs for signals between the Bell Rock Lighthouse and the Arbroath Signal Tower are among the items up for grabs. The Bell Rock Lighthouse, a testament to the Stevenson family's engineering prowess, built on a hazardous reef off the coast of Angus between 1807 and 1810, is recognized as Robert Stevenson's most notable work.

More Than Just an Auction

The auction, managed by Lyon & Turnbull, encompasses more than just family heirlooms. It also includes rare stamps and atlases from D Alan Stevenson's collection. The collection is estimated to fetch between 45,000 and 68,000. Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts at Lyon & Turnbull, underscored the importance of the archive, pointing out the intricate challenges the Stevenson engineers faced while designing lighthouses in perilous locations.

Apart from the Stevenson family's memorabilia, the auction also unveils first editions of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings' and George Orwell’s 'Animal Farm', adding an extra allure to the event.