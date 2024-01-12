en English
Arts & Entertainment

Steven Yeun’s Golden Globe Win: A Tribute to Love and Enduring Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Steven Yeun’s Golden Globe Win: A Tribute to Love and Enduring Support

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Steven Yeun was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his stellar performance in the series “Beef.” Yeun triumphed over renowned actors like Woody Harrelson and Jon Hamm, marking a significant milestone in his acting career.

Love and Gratitude in Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech, Yeun imparted words of gratitude and love, casting a spotlight on his wife, Joana Pak. The actor’s heartfelt speech served not only as a moment of professional achievement but also as a testament to the personal journey he navigated alongside his greatest supporter, Pak.

An Unexpected Romance

The couple’s love story began in the diverse city of Chicago. Pak, at the time, was a diligent student while Yeun was making his mark with Second City, a renowned improvisational comedy enterprise. Their paths crossed, and they started dating in 2009, the same year Yeun bagged his role on “The Walking Dead.”

Despite the trials of a long-distance relationship, their bond only strengthened. They got engaged in 2015, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to each other amidst the demanding nature of Yeun’s career.

Celebration of Love and Heritage

Their relationship culminated in a private wedding ceremony in 2016 that elegantly celebrated their Korean heritage. The couple now lives in Los Angeles, cherishing their life together with their two children.

Pak has been a pillar of support for Yeun in his professional journey. She notably accompanied him to the Oscars in 2021, a historic moment when Yeun was nominated for Best Actor in a leading role, becoming the first Asian American to achieve this recognition.

The story of Steven Yeun and Joana Pak is more than a tale of Hollywood success; it’s a narrative of enduring love, unwavering support, and the power of dreams. Yeun’s 2024 Golden Globe win is but a single chapter in their ongoing journey, a testament to their shared resilience and commitment.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Arts & Entertainment

