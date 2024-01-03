en English
Arts & Entertainment

Steven Yeun Leaves Cast of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Steven Yeun Leaves Cast of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Steven Yeun, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Invincible,’ and the Netflix limited series ‘Beef,’ has reportedly exited the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘Thunderbolts.’ The film, which will bring together a team of Marvel’s antiheroes and villains, was previously delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, pushing its original release date from July 2024 to July 2025.

Unofficial Casting and Subsequent Departure

Despite rumors circulating since February about Yeun’s involvement in the film, Marvel Studios never officially confirmed his casting. The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Yeun will no longer be part of ‘Thunderbolts’ due to scheduling conflicts. The actor was rumored to portray the character Bob Reynolds, also known as The Sentry.

‘Thunderbolts’ Production and Cast

The movie, directed by Jake Schreier, has not yet begun filming. It is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, among others. The ‘Thunderbolts’ plot revolves around a group of standout villains from various storylines who are tasked with government missions.

Yeun’s Continued Success

Despite this setback, Steven Yeun continues to enjoy a successful career. He provides the lead voice in Amazon’s ‘Invincible,’ an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic, and has gained a wide fanbase from his role in ‘The Walking Dead.’ Yeun is also currently in the awards race for his performance in the Netflix limited series ‘Beef.’ He has received a Golden Globe nomination for his acting and shares an Emmy nomination as an executive producer. Yeun’s upcoming projects include Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ and the Sundance feature ‘Love Me,’ where he will star alongside Kristen Stewart.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

