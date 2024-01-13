en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Steven Yeun Exits ‘Thunderbolts’; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry’s Role

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Steven Yeun Exits ‘Thunderbolts’; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry’s Role

Steven Yeun, a renowned actor known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead,’ has officially confirmed his departure from the Marvel project, ‘Thunderbolts.’ Yeun, who was initially cast to play the character Sentry, cited ‘time passing and things shifting’ as his reasons for leaving the project. This unexpected exit has sparked a flurry of speculation and rumors about his replacement, with actor Austin Abrams being the potential frontrunner.

Speculation on Yeun’s Replacement

Following Yeun’s exit, film scooper Daniel Richtman and the r/DCUleaks subreddit have pointed to Austin Abrams, another ‘The Walking Dead’ alumnus, as a potential replacement. Abrams, who portrayed Ron Anderson in ‘The Walking Dead,’ has a significant repertoire in both television and cinema. His work includes roles in ‘Euphoria,’ ‘This Is Us,’ and he’s set to appear in upcoming films like ‘Wolfs.’

Fan Favourite for Sentry’s Role

While Abrams is rumored to be the top choice, fans have expressed their support for Alan Ritchson, known for his role in ‘Reacher,’ to take on the mantle of Sentry. However, it’s essential to note that none of the rumors or reports have been officially confirmed, with no casting decisions announced thus far.

‘Thunderbolts’ – A Non-Traditional Marvel Movie

‘Thunderbolts’ is set to be a departure from traditional Marvel movies, as indicated by Wyatt Russell, who starred in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Directed by Jake Schreier, the film’s cast includes heavyweights like Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Harrison Ford. The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on July 25, 2025.

Despite his departure from ‘Thunderbolts,’ Yeun remains hopeful about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, expressing confidence in Schreier’s directorial skills. As the countdown to ‘Thunderbolts’ continues, fans worldwide eagerly await official announcements regarding the role of Sentry and further casting decisions.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
In an adrenaline-fueled issue of Marvel Comics’ ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15,’ the titular hero finds himself ensnared in a perilous family reunion amidst a Gang War tearing through the heart of New York City. Miles Morales is left to navigate a two-pronged confrontation against the formidable Cape Killers, spearheaded by the ruthless Agent Gao, and
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
5 mins ago
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
6 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
13 seconds ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
32 seconds ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders
46 seconds ago
Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders
Latest Headlines
World News
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
14 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
33 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
47 seconds
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
5 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
7 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
8 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
8 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app