Steven Yeun Exits ‘Thunderbolts’; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry’s Role

Steven Yeun, a renowned actor known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead,’ has officially confirmed his departure from the Marvel project, ‘Thunderbolts.’ Yeun, who was initially cast to play the character Sentry, cited ‘time passing and things shifting’ as his reasons for leaving the project. This unexpected exit has sparked a flurry of speculation and rumors about his replacement, with actor Austin Abrams being the potential frontrunner.

Speculation on Yeun’s Replacement

Following Yeun’s exit, film scooper Daniel Richtman and the r/DCUleaks subreddit have pointed to Austin Abrams, another ‘The Walking Dead’ alumnus, as a potential replacement. Abrams, who portrayed Ron Anderson in ‘The Walking Dead,’ has a significant repertoire in both television and cinema. His work includes roles in ‘Euphoria,’ ‘This Is Us,’ and he’s set to appear in upcoming films like ‘Wolfs.’

Fan Favourite for Sentry’s Role

While Abrams is rumored to be the top choice, fans have expressed their support for Alan Ritchson, known for his role in ‘Reacher,’ to take on the mantle of Sentry. However, it’s essential to note that none of the rumors or reports have been officially confirmed, with no casting decisions announced thus far.

‘Thunderbolts’ – A Non-Traditional Marvel Movie

‘Thunderbolts’ is set to be a departure from traditional Marvel movies, as indicated by Wyatt Russell, who starred in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Directed by Jake Schreier, the film’s cast includes heavyweights like Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Harrison Ford. The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on July 25, 2025.

Despite his departure from ‘Thunderbolts,’ Yeun remains hopeful about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, expressing confidence in Schreier’s directorial skills. As the countdown to ‘Thunderbolts’ continues, fans worldwide eagerly await official announcements regarding the role of Sentry and further casting decisions.