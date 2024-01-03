en English
Arts & Entertainment

Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Steven Yeun Exits MCU Film Thunderbolts, Role of Sentry Now Vacant

Steven Yeun, who was set to play the role of Sentry in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thunderbolts, has unexpectedly exited the project. The reason behind Yeun’s departure remains undisclosed, as neither Marvel Studios nor Yeun himself have formally commented on the situation. This unexpected development leaves the role of Sentry vacant, with no hints of a potential replacement. The news comes as part of the MCU’s future agenda, with Thunderbolts scheduled for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

A Streak of Speculation

Speculation about Yeun’s departure began circulating on the r/DCULeaks Reddit page. Although the rumor has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, there are certain indicators that suggest some credibility. Nevertheless, until an official statement is presented, these reports should be taken with a grain of caution.

Yeun’s Excitement and Departure

Prior to his withdrawal, Yeun had shown enthusiasm for his role in Thunderbolts. He had previously expressed how he was offered the role thanks to his performance in the Netflix miniseries, Beef. Yeun, known for his character Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead, has also earned an Academy Award nomination for his contribution to Minari. His voice is currently heard in Amazon’s animated series Invincible and he is set to make an appearance in Bong Joon-ho’s next movie, Mickey 17, alongside Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo.

Thunderbolts: A Marvelous Endeavor

Thunderbolts, the upcoming MCU film from which Yeun has stepped back, is slated to start production this year. Despite Yeun’s role in Thunderbolts never being officially verified by Marvel Studios, he revealed in an interview that he was to portray the superhero Robert Reynolds / Sentry. The film is anticipated to be an adaptation of the Marvel Comics team of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The Thunderbolts cast includes celebrated actors such as Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olgya Kurylenko, and Harrison Ford.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

