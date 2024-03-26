Steven Spielberg Denounces Antisemitism and Anti-Muslim Hate, Says Increasingly Alarmed by ‘Rise in Extremist Views’

At the 30th anniversary of the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation, Steven Spielberg issued a compelling call to action against the resurgence of antisemitism and hate. Founded by Spielberg in 1994 following his work on Schindler's List, the foundation has since collected over 56,000 testimonies from Holocaust survivors across 65 countries, emphasizing the importance of their stories in today’s battle against intolerance.

Resonating Echoes of History

Spielberg, in his impassioned speech, drew parallels between the past atrocities of the Holocaust and the current tide of antisemitism and discrimination. He stressed the critical role of the Shoah Foundation in preserving the narratives of survivors, serving as a bulwark against the spread of extremism and hate. Spielberg’s remarks underscored how the echoes of history are unmistakably reverberating in contemporary society, necessitating a concerted effort to remember and learn from the past.

Facing Modern Threats

The filmmaker did not shy away from addressing the insidious forms of antisemitism manifesting on college campuses and beyond. With a significant percentage of students reporting experiences of discrimination due to their Jewish identity, Spielberg’s comments highlighted the urgency of countering such hate. His foundation’s initiative, Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection, aims to leverage survivor testimonies as a potent tool against the rising tide of antisemitism, showcasing the foundation's adaptive approach to contemporary challenges.

A Call to Unity and Action

Through his advocacy, Spielberg called for unity and action against the forces of hatred, emphasizing the importance of empathy and the recognition of shared humanity. The Shoah Foundation, with its extensive archive of testimonies, stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unspeakable horror. Spielberg’s message is clear: to combat antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, society must harness the lessons of the past, ensuring that the voices of survivors continue to echo through generations.

As the USC Shoah Foundation marks three decades of monumental efforts in preserving the testimonies of Holocaust survivors, Spielberg’s visionary leadership and dedication to this cause remind us of the power of collective memory. The foundation's work, crucial in the fight against forgetfulness and hatred, challenges us to look beyond our differences and stand united in the pursuit of a more empathetic and just world.