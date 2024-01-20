Soderbergh's 'Presence' Revolutionizes Ghost Genre at Sundance Film Festival

Steven Soderbergh, the acclaimed filmmaker who made his breakthrough with 'Sex, Lies and Videotape', premiered his latest film, 'Presence,' at the 40th Sundance Film Festival. The unique psychological thriller, written by David Koepp, stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, and Chris Sullivan. The film, shot from a ghost's point-of-view, presents an innovative narrative technique that Soderbergh once believed ineffective for storytelling.

Advertisment

Breaking Conventions with 'Presence'

'Presence' is a ghost story that pushes the boundaries of conventional filmmaking. The film follows a family experiencing disturbances from a ghostly presence in their new suburban home, with the narrative unfolding entirely from the ghost's perspective. This approach contradicts Soderbergh's long-held belief about VR in narrative storytelling. However, the director, known for his experimentation, embraced the challenge and never allowed the camera to turn around, thus never revealing the protagonist's face.

Embracing Editing and the Power of Perspective

Advertisment

During the post-premiere Q&A at Sundance, Soderbergh shared his passion for editing, a critical aspect of the filmmaking process that shapes the narrative. The film, shot in chronological order, explored the idea of the camera as a presence, learning and evolving through the narrative. Soderbergh, a proponent of the radical role of the camera in storytelling, donned martial arts slippers on set to move silently, enhancing the ghost's perspective.

Reception and Reflections

The cast shared their experiences of making the film, with Liu and Sullivan highlighting the minimal direction and unique shooting experience. The film's premiere elicited audible gasps from the audience, a testament to its innovative narrative approach. 'Presence,' currently up for distribution, is expected to become a hit in VR headsets, given its immersive storytelling technique.

The return of Soderbergh and Koepp to Sundance, 35 years after the debut of 'Sex, Lies and Videotape,' stirs nostalgic feelings as part of the festival's 40th anniversary. Their collaboration, which began with a real-life presence in a house Soderbergh owned, has resulted in a film that challenges conventional storytelling and offers a fresh perspective on the ghost genre.