Steven Soderbergh's 'Presence' Premieres at Sundance: A Ghostly Perspective

Steven Soderbergh's newest film, 'Presence', premiered at the revered Sundance Film Festival, drawing in both audience and cast with its groundbreaking storytelling. The film, a spectral thriller, offers a unique narrative, capturing the turbulent life of the Payne family through the lens of an observing ghost. The cast, including Lucy Liu and West Mulholland, unlike typical premiere attendees, were wholly engaged, with the film's intense scenes visibly affecting them.

Soderbergh's Innovative Approach

Renowned director Soderbergh, doubling as the cinematographer, employed a distinctive point-of-view in the film, delivering the narrative from the ghost's perspective. This unique approach meant that the camera never disclosed the ghost's viewpoint, thus maintaining a continuous suspenseful experience for the audience. The film's narrative was crafted by David Koepp, who worked in close collaboration with Soderbergh on the screenplay.

Behind the Scenes

Throughout the premiere, Soderbergh shared insights into his creative process, emphasizing his passion for editing and its consequential effect on storytelling. He also discussed his initial skepticism about virtual reality's potential for narrative, a notion he challenged with 'Presence' and its uncommon perspective.

Anticipated Impact

Following the screening and a brief discussion, Soderbergh jestingly recommended concluding the event, eliciting laughter from the audience. With its premiere, 'Presence' is expected to spark significant conversation about its standing in horror cinema and the innovative, confined storytelling methods employed by Soderbergh and Koepp.